Boston Dynamics robot dog joins Trump’s security detail

Boston Dynamics' four-legged robot dog Spot patrols inside Mar-a-Lago, the residence of US President-elect Donald Trump, on Friday in Palm Beach, Florida. (AFP-Yonhap)

Spot, the four-legged robotics dog developed by Boston Dynamics, a subsidiary under Hyundai Motor Group, has reportedly joined the security detail for US President-elect Donald Trump.

The $75,000 mechanical canine, bearing a cautionary tag that reads “Do not pet,” was seen patrolling the grounds of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida. News reports said that the remote-controlled dog is with the US Secret Service.

“We do not have specific details on Boston Dynamics’ transactions. But it appears that the Secret Service made the purchase,” said an official from Hyundai’s Seoul headquarters.

Equipped with cameras, microphones and sensors, Spot is capable of performing surveillance missions and can be deployed in hazardous environments such as toxic sites and even military operations. Boston Dynamics primarily sells Spot to businesses, research institutions and government entities.

The robotic canine can be leased for specific projects, as was the case with the New York Police Department. Named “Digidogs” by the police, these robots responded to home invasions and hostage situations until the lease was terminated after less than a year in 2021 due to public backlash. However, the officials reiterated the importance of such high-tech tools and purchased another two Digidogs last year.

In 2020, Hyundai Motor invested $880 million to acquire an 80 percent stake in Boston Dynamics. The robotics arm is gearing up for an initial public offering on the tech-heavy Nasdaq next year.