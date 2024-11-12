Babymonster enters Billboard 200 just 8 months after debut

Most Popular
Babymonster enters Billboard 200 just 8 months after debutBy Yonhap
Published : Nov. 12, 2024 - 11:44
Rising K-pop girl group Babymonster has made an impressive debut on the US Billboard's main albums chart, establishing its popularity on the global stage with its first full-length album.
The septet's album, "Drip," debuted at No. 149 on the Billboard 200, according to Billboard on social media platform X on Monday.
The Billboard 200 is widely regarded as a key indicator of an artist's popularity in the US music market, particularly reflecting the size and impact of their fandom.
Babymonster's debut on the chart is notable, especially considering that the group has been active for less than eight months.
In addition to its Billboard success, "Drip" has performed well on other global charts. The album topped the iTunes Albums charts in 14 countries and regions upon its release on Nov. 1 and reached No. 2 on the iTunes Worldwide Albums chart. (Yonhap)
