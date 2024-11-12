Trump picks Florida Rep. Mike Waltz as national security adviser: WSJ

Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., speaks outside the hush money criminal case of former president Donald Trump in New York, May 16. President-elect Donald Trump’s choice for defense secretary is still up in the air, but it’s a sure bet he will look to pick a loyalist following his tumultuous first term. (AP - Yonhap)

-- US President-elect Donald Trump has picked Florida Rep. Mike Waltz as his national security adviser, according to a news report, as he is in the process of picking key officials for his incoming administration amid multiple policy challenges, including North Korea's nuclear threats and Russia's war in Ukraine.

Trump has offered the job to the congressman, a Green Beret veteran who served in Afghanistan, the Middle East and Africa, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.

His pick for the White House adviser post came as US allies and partners have been keenly watching the formation of Trump's security and foreign policy team for clues to how Trump would handle relations with US allies and partners and tackle regional and global security challenges.

The national security adviser post does not require Senate confirmation.

Waltz is known to be a staunch supporter of Trump as he has aligned himself with the president-elect on key issues, including illegal immigration, the United States' support for Ukraine and North Atlantic Treaty Organization members' contributions to collective defense.

When it comes to China-related issues, he is seen as one of the most hawkish congressional members. He called for a full US boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing and maintained a hard-line stance on human rights issues in China.

If officially appointed, Waltz is expected to play an influential role in carrying out Trump's "America first" policy agenda that could put pressure on US allies and partners to do more for their security and reduce costly US involvement in overseas affairs.

Having graduated from the Virginia Military Institute, Waltz served 27 years in the US Army and National Guard. As a Special Forces officer, he served in multiple tours in conflict zones, including Afghanistan. (Yonhap)