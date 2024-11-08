Starbucks to open store on North Korea's doorstep

A screenshot from a video showing a man taking a photo of North Korea at Aegibong Peace Ecopark, posted on The Herald Business's official YouTube channel (YouTube)

Starbucks Korea will open a new outlet this month, just 1.4 km away from North Korea.

The store will be located on the second floor of the observatory at Aegibong Peace Ecopark in Gimpo, Gyeonggi Province.

Aegibong, a 154-meter peak, offers a direct view of North Korea’s Kaepung County and Songaksan. Since the park’s opening in 2021, the observatory has drawn large crowds. Last year, almost 140,000 tourists visited the park to catch a glimpse of North Korea.

The ecopark features an observatory, a bell, a swing bridge and an outdoor stage. The Peace Bell is crafted using empty cartridges at war sites and rusty wire from the fences of the Demilitarized Zone.

The new Starbucks store, spanning 136 square meters, is smaller than typical branches but is expected to be an attractive destination.

Gimpo City plans to collaborate with Starbucks on exclusive merchandise and special beverages. And the observatory is to be decorated with Christmas lights later this year.

"We have made efforts to have a Starbucks cafe in the observatory, aiming to become a global tourist attraction," said a Gimpo official.

As Aegibong lies beyond the Civilian Control Line, all visitors must go through inspection of the Korean Marine Corps. After the consultation with the corps, Gimpo will shorten the interval between shuttle buses to enhance accessibility.