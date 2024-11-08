S. Korea holds live-fire ballistic missile drills after N. Korean missile launches

A Hyunmoo-II ballistic missile is fired from a transporter erector launcher in the western coastal county of Taean, 108 kilometers southwest of Seoul, on Thursday, in this photo provided by the Joint Chiefs of Staff the next day. (Yonhap)

South Korea fired a Hyunmoo-II surface-to-surface ballistic missile into the Yellow Sea this week in a show of force after North Korea's recent series of missile launches, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said Friday.

The live-fire exercise took place Thursday in the western coastal county of Taean, 108 kilometers southwest of Seoul, days after North Korea fired short-range ballistic missiles Tuesday and a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) last week.

Under a scenario of a North Korean ballistic missile launch, a South Korean missile unit fired a Hyunmoo-II short-range ballistic missile to strike a maritime target simulating the origin of the North's missile firing, according to the JCS.

"Through this live-fire exercise, our military demonstrated its strong resolve to respond to any North Korean provocation as well as the capabilities and posture for precision strikes against the enemy's origin of provocation," the JCS said in a release.

The military said it would continue to closely monitor North Korea's military activities with the United States, noting it is maintaining readiness to "overwhelmingly" respond to any North Korean provocation.

On Tuesday, North Korea launched multiple short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea. This week's launches are suspected to have involved the North's 600-millimeter multiple rocket launchers.

The launches came five days after North Korea test-fired the new Hwasong-19 ICBM into the waters last Thursday in what it described as the "ultimate" version of its long-range missiles. (Yonhap)