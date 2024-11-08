Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Trump wins US election, foreshadows policy shift

    Trump wins US election, foreshadows policy shift
  2. 2

    Changing K-pop stars: idols begin to speak out

    Changing K-pop stars: idols begin to speak out
  3. 3

    Allies face test with return of Trump’s transactional diplomacy

    Allies face test with return of Trump’s transactional diplomacy
  4. 4

    North Korean leader may seek another summit with Trump, but chances for deal seen as slimmer

    North Korean leader may seek another summit with Trump, but chances for deal seen as slimmer
  5. 5

    Yoon congratulates Trump

    Yoon congratulates Trump
  1. 6

    South Korean won tumbles after Trump wins US presidential election

    South Korean won tumbles after Trump wins US presidential election
  2. 7

    Korea on alert over reshaped global economy during Trump's 2nd term

    Korea on alert over reshaped global economy during Trump's 2nd term
  3. 8

    As Suneung nears, 'magic pills' lure test takers, but experts warn of risks

    As Suneung nears, 'magic pills' lure test takers, but experts warn of risks
  4. 9

    [LLG] Typical Korean weddings were too boring. So they made their own

    [LLG] Typical Korean weddings were too boring. So they made their own
  5. 10

    ‘Trump may seek surprise NK deal at expense of Seoul’

    ‘Trump may seek surprise NK deal at expense of Seoul’
지나쌤

2 dead, 12 missing after fishing boat sinks near Jeju Island

By Yoon Min-sik

Published : Nov. 8, 2024 - 10:55

    • Link copied

Jeju Coast Guard searches for the crew that went missing after a fishing boat sank off the coast of Jeju Island on Friday, leaving two dead and 12 missing. (Yonhap) Jeju Coast Guard searches for the crew that went missing after a fishing boat sank off the coast of Jeju Island on Friday, leaving two dead and 12 missing. (Yonhap)

A fishing boat carrying 27 people sank off the coast of Jeju Island on Friday, leaving two dead and 12 missing as authorities set up an emergency task force for rescue operations.

As of Friday morning, Jeju Special Self-Governing Province is commanding rescue operations at the emergency headquarters in Jeju City. Dozens of vessels and multiple aircraft from the Coast Guard, Navy, Air Force and the civilian sector are conducting search and rescue operations in the waters off Biyangdo Island.

President Yoon Seuk Yeol has instructed relevant branches of the government, including the defense and ocean ministries, to use all available resources to rescue the missing crew. He also stressed the need to ensure the safety of the rescue workers.

The 129-ton Geumseong, with 16 Korean and 11 foreign national crew, sent a distress signal to the Coast Guard at around 4:33 a.m. Shortly after, it sank 24 kilometers off the Biyangdo. Fifteen crew were pulled out of the water, but two -- both Korean -- were pronounced dead.

Ten Koreans and two foreign crew members remain unaccounted for as of Friday morning, and the boat is completely submerged.

The surviving crew told the Coast Guard that Geumseong capsized as they were transferring their catch to another boat. All but two members of the crew were working on the deck at the time of the accident, and are presumed not to have been wearing life vests.

Further information on the accident is slated to be released by the Jeju Coast Guard at 2 p.m.

Geumseong left Seogwipo harbor on the southern part of Jeju Island shortly before noon Thursday. The boat was not loaded beyond its crew capacity at the time of sinking.

More from Headlines