Telegram, known as a haven for anonymous communication, is now actively cooperating with South Korean police in criminal investigations, signaling a major policy shift by the platform long associated with untraceable messaging.

According to the Korean National Police Agency on Sunday, Telegram has responded to over 95 percent of South Korean police requests for investigative data since October last year. More than 1,000 sets of user data, including subscriber details and IP logs, have reportedly been provided so far.

When the police submit requests in the required format, Telegram reviews them to ensure they do not violate internal policies or international law before responding.

The increased cooperation has led to a sharp rise in arrests for offenses such as sex crimes, drug trafficking and the creation of deepfake pornography.

A high-profile case last month saw the South Gyeongsang Provincial Police arrest a high school student who created and distributed deepfake images, along with 23 others involved in the ring. Police conducted an undercover operation and worked closely with Telegram to make the arrests.

Telegram's new posture toward law enforcement is believed to have begun after CEO Pavel Durov was detained in France last August. The Russian-born founder was reportedly under investigation for failing to curb illicit activity on the platform, including the distribution of child pornography, drug sales, fraud and money laundering.

In response, Telegram has revised its privacy policy and overhauled its cooperation protocols with global law enforcement agencies.

However, some experts warn of a “balloon effect,” with criminals migrating to other encrypted messaging apps such as Signal, Viber and SimpleX.

South Korea’s police agency said they are now in talks with other platforms to ensure continued access to investigative data.