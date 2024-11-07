Police clear Jessi of charges in fan assault case

Singer-rapper Jessi has been cleared of charges in a case involving the assault of a fan by someone accompanying her, Seoul police said Thursday.

The Gangnam Police Station in southern Seoul said it decided not to send Jessi's case to the prosecution, concluding that it is difficult to acknowledge the charges of concealing and aiding the escape of a criminal against her.

The incident occurred on the night of Sept. 29 in southern Seoul, where an 18-year-old fan approached Jessi for a photo, which led to an altercation involving rapper-producer Koala and other members of Jessi's group.

The fan claimed that after his request was declined, he apologized and began to walk away, at which point another man in the group suddenly struck him in the face.

Jessi reportedly tried to stop the assailant but quickly left the scene. She claimed it was her first time meeting the man that day, but speculation has arisen, including claims that the assailant is a Taiwanese American with a preexisting relationship with her.

Koala, who was accused of threatening and hitting the fan, has been referred to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office on assault charges, the police said.

The police put the foreign national who also assaulted the fan and then fled overseas on a wanted list while requesting an Interpol Red Notice.