Epex returns to bring comfort to youth

From left: MU, Wish, Jeff, Ayden, Keum Dong-hyun, A-Min, Yewang and Baekseung of Epex pose for a photo at a press conference in Yongsan, Seoul, Tuesday. (Kwon Min-seo/The Korea Herald)

Boy band Epex returned with its second full-length album, “Youth Chapter 2: Youth Deficiency,” on Tuesday, offering support and comfort to young people.

The album is the second in the “Youth Trilogy” from the eight-member group that debuted in 2021. While its previous album, "Youth Chapter 1: Youth Days," explored pure love and the struggles of youth, “Youth Chapter 2: Youth Deficiency” delves into the various forms of deprivation that young people experience. The album features eight tracks, including main track “Universe.”

“Universe” expresses a commitment to choosing one's own path and working tirelessly to achieve it. The song features shuffle-style beats and a catchy, repetitive chorus. The group showcases a wide spectrum of genres within the single album: Prerelease track “My Girl” offers a sweet love confession, while “Attosecond” brings a funky vibe, and final track “Loner” is a melodic, piano-driven piece.

“At this age, we don’t choose to be deprived; it just happens. I wanted to convey the message of accepting these deprivations as a natural part of life,” said Ayden at a press conference held at the Blue Square Mastercard Hall in Yongsan, central Seoul, Tuesday.

“Deprivation is also a fundamental part of youth. Rather than viewing it negatively, I think it can be seen as fuel for growth,” added Ayden.

When asked about his own feelings of deprivation, Keum Dong-hyun shared that he feels lacking in skills as a K-pop artist. “I need to keep working to overcome that. The drive to fill this gap helps me improve. Deprivation isn’t always negative. It sometimes leads you to gain something,” he said.

Many K-pop groups focus on youth as a theme, but Yewang noted that Epex stands out by highlighting the struggles and deprivations within it. “While most youth concepts emphasize the bright and beautiful aspects, Epex focuses on the darker side of youth to offer comfort to everyone,” he explained.

Wish added, “I hope everyone can feel the wonder of the most ordinary moments in life. If we can accept ourselves as we are, even in moments of deprivation, we can grow.”

“I’d love for us to be known as a group with clear, relatable lyrics,” said Yewang. “I want us to be remembered as a group that shares stories of youth with beautiful lyrics.”

A-min showed confidence in the album, adding that they each have grown so much this year. “After working on our full-length album and fan concert, we went straight into this album, and it’s helped us grow as a group. Compared to our debut, we’ve changed so much that it feels like we’re completely different people now.”