Seventeen to light up LA

Los Angeles is about to be illuminated in Seventeen's colors.

Pledis Entertainment announced Tuesday its plans to hold Seventeen The City Los Angeles — an event set to transform downtown LA and the city's iconic landmarks with Seventeen-themed activities and displays.

Los Angeles marks the final stop of Seventeen’s US tour "Right Here," which began in October. Seventeen The City, which will run from Thursday to Monday, offers events for fans to enjoy before and after Seventeen’s Saturday concert.

The City project, designed by Pledis' parent company Hybe, hosts events and attractions throughout cities to coincide with an idol's or group's concert dates. Seventeen's The City project was first launched in Japan in 2022 and has since taken place in Thailand and South Korea, making this the sixth installment.

A highlight of the event will be the Santa Monica Pier Ferris Wheel, standing approximately 25 meters tall, which will light up with the logo of Seventeen and Carats, the group's fandom, Friday evening, on the eve of the concert.

That same day, the LA City Council will present Seventeen with a letter of appreciation for the group's contributions to art, culture and the community. Joshua, a Seventeen member from LA, will visit City Hall to accept the award and deliver a speech.

Fans can also attend Seventeen-themed parties at two venues. The first will be held at Club Academy LA on Saturday, featuring Seventeen-themed cocktails and the group's hit songs playing during peak hours. On Sunday, a rooftop party with a city view will take place at LA’s iconic MOXY Hotel. Members of Seventeen’s Weverse community can apply in advance for admission and photo cards will be given to Weverse Seventeen US membership holders.

A pop-up store at the Designer Art Gallery in downtown LA will feature 11 limited-edition tour merchandise items, including varsity jackets, T-shirts, hoodies, bags and keyrings, all featuring the Seventeen The City logo. Additionally, eight popular F&B brands in LA’s Koreatown will offer special Seventeen-themed menu items.