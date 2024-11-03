Home

EU's Borrell vows to advance security, defense ties with S. Korea

By Yonhap

Published : Nov. 3, 2024 - 20:59

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell attends a meeting with Japan's Defence Minister Gen Nakatani (not pictured) at the Defence Ministry in Tokyo on Nov. 1. (AFP) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell attends a meeting with Japan's Defence Minister Gen Nakatani (not pictured) at the Defence Ministry in Tokyo on Nov. 1. (AFP)

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Sunday he will discuss ways to advance the EU's security and defense cooperation with South Korea during his visit to Seoul.

Borrell, the EU's high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, wrote on social media platform X that he arrived in Seoul to co-chair the first Strategic Dialogue with Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul.

"Over the past years, we have become even closer partners making significant progress with the Digital, Green & Health Partnerships," Borrell wrote, noting his visit is aimed at taking the security and defense cooperation "to the next level."

Discussions are likely to address shared concerns over North Korea's dispatch of troops to Russia in support of its war in Ukraine and their joint responses.

Later in the day, he wrote a separate message on X that he had paid a visit to the Demilitarized Zone separating the two Koreas.

"My visit today of the Demilitarised Zone -- DMZ -- between the Republic of Korea and the DPRK is yet another reminder of the need to invest more in peace," Borrell wrote, referring to South and North Korea, respectively, by their formal names.

Last week, Borrell strongly condemned North Korea's deployment of troops to Russia, calling his upcoming visit to Seoul a "timely and important opportunity to discuss these worrying developments."

During his visit, Borrell will also hold talks with Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, according to the European External Action Service. (Yonhap)

