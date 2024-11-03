TechCamp Korea 2024 promotes safe, ethical AI use

The US Embassy in Seoul said it hosted “TechCamp Korea 2024,” a three-day event focused on fostering the safe and ethical use of artificial intelligence. Held from October 31 to November 3 at the Kyowon Vision Center in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province, the camp was part of the US Department of State’s global tech leadership initiative and marked the first time the program has been held in Korea.

Aimed at strengthening ties among Korea’s next generation of AI leaders, the camp gathered college students, professionals, entrepreneurs and experts to discuss AI ethics and responsibility while creating AI solutions to problems the technology creates or contributes to, such as deepfakes, environmental damage and discrimination.

Under the theme “Shaping the Future of Responsible AI,” five speakers from leading US tech companies, along with two Korean AI specialists, led sessions covering essential topics such as “AI Ethics and Bias,” “Defenses Against Generative AI Misuse,” and “Right Use Case with Responsibility.”

The program emphasized collaboration between Korean and US experts, providing a balanced perspective on AI’s risks and benefits.

TechCamp 2024 is part of a broader effort by the US Embassy to build a community of Korean and American AI professionals, which includes other programs such as the “Youth AI Roundtable,” a regular forum at the American Diplomacy House in Seoul for young tech professionals and students to network and collaborate to shape the future of AI.