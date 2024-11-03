Who is writer of Hybe's controversial internal report?

A Hybe internal document on K-pop industry trends, presented to top executives, including Hybe Chairman Bang Si-hyuk, has been fueling intense debate since its disclosure at a National Assembly audit on Oct. 24.

The report stunned K-pop fans and the public with its critiques of young idols’ appearances, describing some as “surprisingly unattractive" or "overly reliant on cosmetic enhancements," which brought significant attention to the document's author.

Contrary to local media reports suggesting he is just a regular employee at Hybe, industry sources say the author is actually the esteemed local pop culture critic Kang Myeong-seok.

Some local reports have only partially identified the author, with some sources adding that he previously served as editor-in-chief of Weverse Magazine, published by Hybe’s global fan platform, Weverse.

Kang, 47, who was removed from his role on Oct. 29 after the document drew nationwide criticism, is known among music critics as one of the most prolific and well-respected columnists on K-pop idol groups. He previously worked as a journalist covering early stories of legendary K-pop acts such as Seo Taiji and Boys and H.O.T. Early on, Kang even anticipated the competitive dynamics between JYP Entertainment, YG Entertainment and SM Entertainment.

He also co-authored “Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS,” an official BTS memoir published in July 2023, which debuted at No. 1 on The New York Times' Best Sellers list in the nonfiction category.

It speaks volumes about his standing within Hybe that Kang was allowed to interview all seven BTS members and co-author their joint memoir, as such a significant task would likely be entrusted only to someone deeply trusted by Bang.