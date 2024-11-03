ShinWon launches R&D center in New York

South Korean fashion company ShinWon announced Sunday that it has launched an R&D Design Center in New York, to strengthen its presence in global markets.



Currently, ShinWon operates seven manufacturing subsidiaries in Guatemala, Nicaragua, Vietnam and Indonesia, all known for their expertise in knit and sweater production. With these production capabilities, the company has maintained long-term collaborations with top global brands like Patagonia, Columbia, GAP, Target and Walmart.



“With the new R&D center in New York, we can work closely with local trend researchers. As over 80 percent of design meetings for the third quarter of this year took place in New York, we anticipate the center will play a key role in real-time communication,” said Lee Sue, vice president of the company's export R&D division.



The New York center features virtual showrooms and fabric showcases, allowing customers to explore fabric, graphic and style libraries located at the Seoul headquarters. In the 3D virtual showroom, buyers can view pieces from angles and try different colors and patterns.



Leveraging online sales data, market trends and social media analytics, the company also offers insights into consumer preferences and forecasts future trends.