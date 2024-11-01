S. Korea seeks to boost cooperation in Asia on AI-incorporated legal tech: minister

Lee Wan-kyu, minister of government legislation makes an opening speech at the 12th Asian Legislative Experts Symposium held in Yeouido, western Seoul on Friday. (Ministry of Government Legislation)

South Korea looks to bolster cooperation with Asian nations to adjust and deal with the spread of legal services utilizing artificial intelligence, an official said Friday.

Lee Wan-kyu, minister of government legislation, highlighted the growing incorporation of AI technology in legal services across the world and the need for Asian nations to join heads to brace for future growth, at the 12th Asian Legislative Experts Symposium held in Yeouido, western Seoul.

“As you are witnessing the significant impact of generative artificial intelligence, AI is increasingly influencing many fields around the world -- the legal field is no exception,” Lee said in his opening remarks for the event co-hosted by the Ministry of Government Legislation and the Korea Legislation Research Institute.

“The introduction of legal services utilizing AI technology in many countries, including the US, China and Germany, improves productivity by automating repetitive tasks and providing personalized services,” he added.

The head of the ministry, which oversees and coordinates government legislation, pointed to the planned launch of a cross-border consultative body for legal discussions among Asian governments as a way to navigate through the future.

“At last year’s symposium, we discussed the establishment of a multilateral consultative body for a permanent discussion venue based on our 10-year experience. As a result, a preparatory committee for establishing the consultative body (has been) created today and the Council of Asian Legislative Institutions will be launched next year.”

He hoped that Friday’s discussions at the symposium would “contribute to the development of legal tech industry and expansion of public services,” which in turn would lead to the development of the legal fields in the Asian region.

While AI could enrich the lives of people and expand opportunities in the legal field, it could bring about unexpected threats and we must be able to counter them through “balance and flexibility,” according to Lee.

“The world is facing a strong wave of AI technology. AI can enrich the lives of citizens, but it can pose unexpected threats -- I think the wisest way to deal with the wave is not to resist or avoid it, but to ride it (while) maintaining balance and flexibility.”

This year’s symposium was joined by ranking officials from various Asian nations including Vongsy Vissoth, deputy prime minister of Cambodia; Pakorn Nilprapunt, secretary-general of the council of state of Thailand; and Nguyen Khanh Ngoc, vice minister of justice of Vietnam.