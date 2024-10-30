Authorities shoot dead wild boar in subway station, 1 person bitten

A wild boar lies shot dead in Hopo Station, Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province after being shot by authorities on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

A wild boar wrought havoc at a metro station in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province Tuesday afternoon, leaving one person injured and forcing an evacuation, local authorities said Wednesday.

The incident began around 4:45 p.m. when the wild boar was first spotted near a local restaurant in Dong-myeon, Yangsan. By 5:10 p.m., it had crossed the street and made its way into Hopo Station on Busan Metro Line 2, officials said.

The boar, estimated at 1.5 meters in length and weighing approximately 100 kilograms, was reported by local media to have gone on a rampage through the station, shattering a glass door.

A male passenger who encountered it reportedly in a restroom was bitten on the arm. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.