Authorities shoot dead wild boar in subway station, 1 person bitten

By Moon Ki-hoon

Published : Oct. 30, 2024 - 13:36

A wild boar lies shot dead in Hopo Station, Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province after being shot by authorities on Tuesday. (Yonhap) A wild boar lies shot dead in Hopo Station, Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province after being shot by authorities on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

A wild boar wrought havoc at a metro station in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province Tuesday afternoon, leaving one person injured and forcing an evacuation, local authorities said Wednesday.

The incident began around 4:45 p.m. when the wild boar was first spotted near a local restaurant in Dong-myeon, Yangsan. By 5:10 p.m., it had crossed the street and made its way into Hopo Station on Busan Metro Line 2, officials said.

The boar, estimated at 1.5 meters in length and weighing approximately 100 kilograms, was reported by local media to have gone on a rampage through the station, shattering a glass door.

A male passenger who encountered it reportedly in a restroom was bitten on the arm. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

A boar roams through Hopo Station on Busan Metro Line 2, Tuesday (South Gyeongsang Province Fire Department) A boar roams through Hopo Station on Busan Metro Line 2, Tuesday (South Gyeongsang Province Fire Department)

Station officials evacuated passengers and announced a station lockdown following emergency protocols. Train service was temporarily suspended with trains bypassing the station for approximately 30 minutes.

Police and fire officials responded to the scene and shot the wild boar dead at 5:43 p.m. Authorities are investigating what prompted the animal to enter the area.

Wild boar sightings in urban areas are not uncommon in South Korea.

Last month, a wild boar was reported on walking trails in Changdeokgung, the Joseon-era landmark at the foot of Bukhansan in Seoul. Another wild boar was spotted Oct. 23 in a residential area of Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province.

In both cases, police shot and killed the animals.

