Hankook Ilbo chief editorial writer takes office as new head of Korea News Editors’ Association

Lee Tae-gyu chief editorial writer of Hankook Ilbo, a local daily, was elected as the 26th president of the Korea News Editors’ Association on Tuesday.

The association, established in 1957, is a society of senior journalists from 62 South Korean media outlets. It works toward cooperation between news companies and promotes the freedom of the press.

Lee was named the new president at the periodical meeting of the association held at the Press Center in Jung-gu, Seoul.

The new president began his career as a reporter for The Hankook Ilbo in 1993 and worked as a Washington correspondent, editor on the social and politics desks, and chief editor of the newspaper.

In the inaugural speech, Lee said he would lead the discussion to gather ideas about media leadership in the digital era, recognizing that the recent crisis of journalism is related to changes in digital technology.

He also vowed to seek ways to support local media based outside of Seoul to promote even development across the country.