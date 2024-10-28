N. Korean troops may deploy to Ukraine-Russia front ‘sooner than expected’: Yoon

President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during his phone call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the presidential office in Seoul on Monday, in this photo provided by his office. (Yonhap)

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol warned Monday that North Korean troops could be deployed by Russia to the front lines against Ukraine "sooner than expected," according to the presidential office.

Yoon shared intelligence on North Korea's troop deployments to Russia and discussed potential response measures during a phone call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, held at her request, the presidential office said in a statement.

"The president explained that North Korean forces could actually be deployed to the front lines against Ukraine sooner than expected, which is a grave situation," the statement read, without further details.

South Korea's National Intelligence Service initially assessed that around 12,000 North Korean soldiers would be sent to Russia by December, with approximately 3,000 having arrived on Russian soil as of Oct. 23.

During the phone call, Yoon also stated that the South Korean government would "actively implement phased measures depending on the progress of military cooperation between Russia and North Korea, while urging the immediate withdrawal of North Korean forces and the cessation of Russia-North Korea military cooperation."

In response, von der Leyen stated that the EU would remain vigilant, collaborating with member states to formulate proactive measures addressing military cooperation between Russia and North Korea. She also pledged to work closely with South Korea throughout this process, according to Yoon's office.

Yoon also shared "the latest intelligence on North Korea's troop deployments to Russia and their involvement in the Ukraine war, discussing potential response measures" during a phone call with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Monday, according to Yoon's office.

The phone call -- which followed a previous one on Oct. 21 -- occurred shortly after a high-level South Korean government delegation, led by Hong Jang-won, First Deputy Director of the National Intelligence Service, briefed NATO's North Atlantic Council on North Korean troop deployments to Russia.

The session, held at NATO headquarters in Brussels, was attended by ambassadors from NATO’s 32 member countries and its four Indo-Pacific partners: Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and South Korea.

Yoon also explained that the high-level South Korean government delegation will hold a separate briefing on North Korean troop deployments to Russia at the EU’s Political and Security Committee on Tuesday.

During the phone call, Yoon further outlined plans for the government delegation to visit Ukraine afterward to share information on the current war situation with intelligence and defense officials and to discuss future cooperation measures with Ukrainian authorities.