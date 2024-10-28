Two injured after bus causes gazebo collapse

Most Popular
Two injured after bus causes gazebo collapseBy Moon Ki-hoon
Published : Oct. 28, 2024 - 14:37
Two people were injured Sunday morning when a passing bus precipitated the collapse of a suspended pavilion structure in rural Yangyang, Gangwon Province, according to fire officials.
The incident occurred at approximately 9:21 a.m. Sunday when a bus's roof snagged wiring that was supporting a gazebo-style structure in front of the Daechi-ri town hall, fire officials said. The pavilion subsequently collapsed, striking two individuals who were underneath.
The victims, identified only as women in their 60s and 80s, were transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries sustained from the falling structure, Gangwon Province fire officials said.
Officials confirmed the bus driver was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.
Local police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the collapse.
