    Blackpink's Rose and Bruno Mars' 'APT' sparks surge in related stocks

    FT Island's Choi Min-hwan under investigation for allegedly soliciting prostitution

    [Exclusive] Korean adoptee sisters meet for the first time in 39 years

    Yoon calls for measures to protect Koreans amid escalating Iran-Israel conflicts

    N. Korea says troop dispatch to Russia, if true, falls in line with int'l law

    Civil servant’s death linked to workplace bullying

    N. Korea slams Seoul-Washington joint air exercise

    [Weekender] Walk around Korea to really get to know the country

    Seoul urges Pyongyang to confirm status of S. Korean detainees

    [Herald Interview] K-pop’s 'best years are ahead of us': Spotify’s general manager for Asia Pacific

[Photo News] Rallying against LGBTQ+

By Korea Herald

Published : Oct. 27, 2024 - 18:22

    • Link copied

A large crowd attends a rally organized by an ad hoc committee comprising the Communion of Churches in Korea and Protestant groups at Seoul Plaza on Sunday afternoon. The rally, which was against antidiscrimination legislation and the legalization of same-sex marriage, also convened at Gwanghwamun Square, Seoul Station and Yeouido. The organizers claim "over a million" participated in the rally across all locations while the police estimate was 120,000. (Yonhap)

