[Photo News] Rallying against LGBTQ+By Korea Herald
Published : Oct. 27, 2024 - 18:22
A large crowd attends a rally organized by an ad hoc committee comprising the Communion of Churches in Korea and Protestant groups at Seoul Plaza on Sunday afternoon. The rally, which was against antidiscrimination legislation and the legalization of same-sex marriage, also convened at Gwanghwamun Square, Seoul Station and Yeouido. The organizers claim "over a million" participated in the rally across all locations while the police estimate was 120,000. (Yonhap)
Korea Herald
