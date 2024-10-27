Signs point to N. Korean troops in Russia-Ukraine combat zone

Smoke rises in the sky over the city after a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine October 25. (Reuters)

Growing indications suggest that North Korean troops are on the brink of deployment to support Russia’s war efforts in Ukraine, as North Korean soldiers have reportedly arrived in Russia's Kursk region, where Russian and Ukrainian forces have been battling for control of key strategic border location.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday that Russia is expected to deploy the first contingent of North Korean soldiers to combat zones as early as Sunday and Monday, based on an intelligence report from Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander in chief of the Ukraine armed forces.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense's Main Directorate of Intelligence reported Thursday that the first units of North Korean military personnel, trained at Russian training grounds in the east, have already arrived in the combat zone of the Russia-Ukraine war. The presence of North Korean troops was recorded in the Kursk region Wednesday, according to the military intelligence agency.

Kursk, in southwestern Russia, has been a contested border area where Ukrainian forces have been engaged since early August.

Several thousand North Korean soldiers have arrived in Russia’s Kursk region, where they are expected to join Russia's counteroffensive against Ukraine, The New York Times reported Friday, citing one unnamed Ukrainian and two American officials.

The officials noted that the North Korean troops had not yet engaged in combat, and their exact role remains unclear. Regardless of their role, they emphasized that the presence of a significant North Korean contingent would enable Russia to retain more of its forces in eastern Ukraine and allow them to concentrate on seizing Ukrainian territory before the onset of harsh winter conditions.

Kim Yong-bok, deputy chief of the General Staff of the Korean People's Army, has reportedly arrived in Russia to oversee North Korean troops stationed there, Japan's Kyodo News Agency reported Saturday, citing an unnamed Ukrainian military source.

Kim Yong-bok accompanied North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in key public military activities, notably including inspecting the KPA's special operations training bases in the western region in October and inspecting the training base of the special operation forces of the KPA in September.

The US, NATO, South Korea, Japan and other countries have confirmed the dispatch of North Korean troops to Russia, though assessments of the scale vary. Ukraine’s Western allies, including the US, have been cautious about specifying the exact role of North Korean forces on the battlefield.

In a debrief to the National Assembly on Wednesday, South Korea's National Intelligence Service said that following an initial deployment of around 1,500 North Korean troops to Russia in August, some additional 1,500 have since been dispatched. To date, approximately 3,000 North Korean soldiers have been sent to Russia, with South Korean intelligence anticipating around 10,000 to be deployed by December.

The White House confirmed on Wednesday that intelligence agencies estimated North Korea had moved at least 3,000 soldiers into eastern Russia between early and mid-October, where they were currently undergoing training at multiple Russian military sites.