[Photo News] Passion for motorsports

[Photo News] Passion for motorsportsBy Korea Herald
Published : Oct. 27, 2024 - 15:12
Hyundai Motor and Toyota -- two of the world's largest automakers -- organized the Hyundai N x Toyota Gazoo Racing Festival at the Everland Speedway in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, Sunday. The two companies said they aimed to offer an event to delight motorsports fans. The event featured driving performances by professional racers, an exhibition of high-performance vehicles from the two brands and opportunities to ride along on the racing track. In this photo, Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Euisun (left) shakes hands with Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda at the festival. (Hyundai Motor Group)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
