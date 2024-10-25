Bank worker commended for preventing voice phishing scam

Busan police on Thursday presented a certificate of appreciation to a bank employee who prevented a voice phishing scam against an elderly woman.

According to the Bukbu Police Station in Busan, the employee of the north Busan branch of Nonghyup Bank received a request from a woman in her 70s to withdraw 8 million won ($5,750) from her account, at around 3:50 p.m. on Oct. 14.

She had told the employee that she needed cash to buy home appliances, but the employee grew suspicious and checked to find that the woman had recently made a sizable withdrawal from her bank account. Police investigation found that the woman was a victim of voice phishing, and had transferred 11 million won to the perpetrators on Oct. 11.

The woman had been tricked by the scammers, who had told her they could get her a loan for a low interest rate. After several of her other banks suspected voice phishing and refused withdrawal, the woman lied about her intentions to the bank.

The police stressed the importance of the bank's part in preventing voice phishing, and noted that unexplained, unusual withdrawals made by the elderly must be reported to the police.

Reports have indicated that senior citizens can be particularly susceptible to voice phishing scams. According to the Financial Supervisory Service, voice phishing scams inflicted a total of 168.2 billion won in damages nationwide in 2021.

Of those, 37 percent accounted for money extorted from those aged 60 and above.