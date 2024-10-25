Lulumedic explores digital health collaboration with Russia

Most Popular
Lulumedic explores digital health collaboration with RussiaBy Korea Herald
Published : Oct. 25, 2024 - 14:11
Lulumedic, a leading South Korean health care IT company, met with Alexey Sapetko, the Russian Trade Representative in Korea, to discuss promising opportunities for collaboration in digital health, the company said Thursday.
The discussion focused on the growing interest among Russian patients in seeking high-quality medical care in South Korea, especially for health checkups, according to the company.
Sapetko highlighted that many Russians now prioritize regular checkups, recognizing the importance of preventive health.
Lulumedic is well-known for its innovative health care IT solutions and is dedicated to ensuring robust data security. With the global medical tourism market expanding, the company is keen to extend its reach beyond health tech.
During the meeting, both parties explored potential partnerships to enhance the Russian market for Korean health care. Lulumedic said it outlined plans to collaborate with specialized Russian medical travel agencies, clinics and insurance companies to provide tailored health care solutions for Russian patients.
As part of its global expansion strategy, Lulumedic aims to introduce these innovative solutions to Russia as a starting point, with the ultimate goal of advancing them worldwide, it said in a press release.
Korea Herald
Korea Herald
