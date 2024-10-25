Jin of BTS to hold solo fan showcase next month

Most Popular
Jin of BTS to hold solo fan showcase next monthBy Lee Jung-youn
Published : Oct. 25, 2024 - 10:56
BTS's eldest member Jin will celebrate the release of his solo album with fans.
According to the singer's agency, Big Hit Music, Jin will hold a fan showcase titled "Jin 'Happy' Special Stage" on Nov. 16-17 at the Jangchung Arena in Jung-gu, Seoul. Events will also be live-streamed for international fans.
During the showcase, Jin will perform tracks from his solo album "Happy," which is set to be released on Nov. 15. He will also share behind-the-scenes stories about the album’s production with his fans.
Jin will also be dropping his prerelease single, "I'll Be There," on Friday at 1 p.m. The upcoming album will feature a total of six tracks, including the prerelease track and main track "Running Wild," all of which are focused around band music.
