Jin of BTS to hold solo fan showcase next month

By Lee Jung-youn

Published : Oct. 25, 2024 - 10:56

Jin of BTS (Big Hit Music) Jin of BTS (Big Hit Music)

BTS's eldest member Jin will celebrate the release of his solo album with fans.

According to the singer's agency, Big Hit Music, Jin will hold a fan showcase titled "Jin 'Happy' Special Stage" on Nov. 16-17 at the Jangchung Arena in Jung-gu, Seoul. Events will also be live-streamed for international fans.

During the showcase, Jin will perform tracks from his solo album "Happy," which is set to be released on Nov. 15. He will also share behind-the-scenes stories about the album’s production with his fans.

Jin will also be dropping his prerelease single, "I'll Be There," on Friday at 1 p.m. The upcoming album will feature a total of six tracks, including the prerelease track and main track "Running Wild," all of which are focused around band music.

