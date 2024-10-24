[Weekender] Walk around Korea to really get to know the country

Old Ganghwa Bridge, a bridge connecting Ganghwa and Gimpo, is the first checkpoint of DMZ Peace Trail Course 1. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

With its last course -- an 11.4-kilometer trail connecting Unification Security Park in Goseong, Gangwon Province and Goseong Unification Observatory in Goseong, Gangwon Province – having opened Sept. 23, the entire 4,500-kilometer-long Korea Dulle Trail that traces the perimeters of South Korea along the eastern, southern, western coasts and the border area of the Demilitarized Zone in the north is now open.

The trail is a great way to discover and experience the country with your feet firmly on the ground. Construction of the ambitious project to allow hikers to walk literally around the country began in 2009.

While Haeparang Trail along the east coast, Namparang Trail along the southern coastline and Seohaerang Trail along the west coast opened in 2016, 2020 and 2022, respectively, the DMZ Peace Trail was completed this year.

While these walking trails share some similarities, including panoramic coastal views and the absence of high-rise buildings, each trail offers experiences and sights that are different.

A wealth of information about the different courses is available at the Korea Dulle Trail’s official website and its exclusive Durunubi app, but nothing beats actually walking the walk.

DMZ Peace Trail Course 1

For those who do not know how difficult the walking trail is or have no idea which course to choose among the total 284 courses, DMZ Peace Trail Course 1 is a great choice.

This first course, which allows travelers to begin their journey at DMZ Peace Trail Shelter on Incheon’s Ganghwado, an island off the west coast, offers a glimpse of South Korea's history and the reality of the two Koreas.

After checking the map and DMZ Peace Trail signs at the shelter, head over to the Old Ganghwa Bridge, a road that used to connect the island to Gimpo. It is a car-free bridge, where only pedestrians and bikes are allowed.

With dark brown-colored guideposts and green ribbons, even novice hikers will not have difficulties following the right path.