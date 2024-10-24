[Well-curated] Peaceful autumn with dumplings, flower farm, garden festival

Mandu being steamed at Gwi-Il Dumpling in Geumho-dong, Seongdong District, Seoul, on Saturday. (Kim Jae-heun/The Korea Herald) Mandu being steamed at Gwi-Il Dumpling in Geumho-dong, Seongdong District, Seoul, on Saturday. (Kim Jae-heun/The Korea Herald)

Hidden dumpling shop Mandu are Korean dumplings filled with ingredients such as seasoned minced meat, tofu and vegetables like napa cabbage and green onions. They're a classic food enjoyed by all ages, found in small eateries and street stalls across Korea. Gwi-Il Dumpling, a local gem in Geumho-dong, Seoul, offers six varieties of mandu -- meat, kimchi, shrimp, galbi (Korean marinated ribs), spicy galbi and a mix of meat and vegetables. The restaurant also serves jjinppang, steamed buns filled with sweet red bean paste. All items are freshly steamed and served within five minutes. A serving typically consists of six pieces -- except for the mixed meat and veggie mandu and jjinppang, which come in pairs. Prices are pleasantly affordable, ranging from 2,000 won ($1.45) to 4,500 won ($3.26), far below the average cost of lunch in Seoul, which these days is usually over 10,000 won.

Gwi-Il Dumpling in Geumho-dong, Seongdong-gu, Seoul (Kim Jae-heun/The Korea Herald) Gwi-Il Dumpling in Geumho-dong, Seongdong-gu, Seoul (Kim Jae-heun/The Korea Herald)

The restaurant’s naengmyeon (cold noodles) is another highlight. Diners can choose between mulnaengmyeon, served in a chilled, refreshing broth, or bibimnaengmyeon, which is mixed with a spicy, sweet, tangy red pepper paste sauce. If you're torn between the two, try the shop's signature mixed version, which offers the best of both worlds. This dish pairs perfectly with the steamed meat dumplings, offering a satisfying, flavorful meal. Whether you’re in the mood for a quick, affordable snack or a more filling meal, Gwi-Il Dumpling offers a delightful, budget-friendly dining experience.

A child makes an apron with flowers at Flower Jay farm. (Kim Da-sol/The Korea Herald) A child makes an apron with flowers at Flower Jay farm. (Kim Da-sol/The Korea Herald)

Flower candy making, Korean kiwi picking at Paju farm Autumn is perfect for outdoor activities for kids. Instead of spending hours at an indoor kids cafe or watching movies at home, why not try a visit to the peaceful, calm and kid-friendly Flower Jay farm in Paju, Gyeonggi Province this weekend? Flower Jay farm opens its doors on Wednesday, Thursday and weekends on specific dates only. They run a program for kids to pick edible marigold leaves to make their own candy, use indigo leaves and flowers from the farm to print their own cotton aprons and also pick and taste Korean kiwi called darae. Spanning some 700 square meters of land, kids are also free to enjoy their own activities at Flower Jay farm. Feeding a rabbit, trying to break a block of ice that has leaves inside it with a rubber hammer, fishing at a pond, painting a canvas with spray paint, playing with sand, watering flowers, lying in a hammock, playing the ring toss and jumping on a trampoline make kids not want to leave the farm.

Marigold tea can be enjoyed at Flower Jay farm. (Kim Da-sol/The Korea Herald) Marigold tea can be enjoyed at Flower Jay farm. (Kim Da-sol/The Korea Herald)

For parents, a complimentary marigold tea tasting is offered at the site while the kids are participating in these activities. The participation fee is 55,000 won for a child and there is a separate entrance fee for parents at 10,000 won each. The sibling of a participating child aged under 24 months can join for free. For more information, visit Flower Jay farm’s Instagram at @farm_flower__jay

Seonyudo Park (Seoul Metropolitan Government) Seonyudo Park (Seoul Metropolitan Government)

Seonyudo Garden Festival A small but welcoming festival will take place this weekend at Seonyudo Park and the surrounding area near Seonyudo Station, celebrating the beauty of autumn and nature. Visitors can enjoy a wide range of cultural activities, including street performances, live shows by singer Choi Baek-ho and pianist Kim Jeong-won, treasure hunts, upcycling exhibitions and workshops, flea markets and a food market. The festival kicks off on Friday at 2 p.m. with a series of street performances, followed by the opening ceremony concert at 7 p.m. Performances will continue throughout Saturday and Sunday, with a special K-pop random play dance event on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. For those looking to unwind with a drink, a craft beer zone will be set up in the alley market near Seonyudo Station.

Seonyudo Park (Seoul Metropolitan Government) Seonyudo Park (Seoul Metropolitan Government)