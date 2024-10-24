PPP leader's call to appoint inspector for presidential family corruption sparks internal rift

Han Dong-hoon, head of the ruling People Power Party, speaks during a meeting of the party's Supreme Council at the National Assembly in Seoul on Oct. 21. (Yonhap)

Ruling People Power Party (PPP) chief Han Dong-hoon's call for appointing an independent inspector general investigating corruption by the president's family has sparked internal conflict, driving a wedge between him and the floor leader.

During a supreme council meeting Thursday, Han reiterated his calls to begin the process to appoint an independent inspector general responsible for investigating corruption by the president's spouse, close relatives and senior presidential aides.

He stressed that, as party leader, he is entitled to initiate the appointment process, countering PPP floor leader Choo Kyung-ho's stance that the matter should be addressed "within the floor," based on opinions from all party lawmakers.

Han has proposed appointing a special inspector to address public concerns over controversies surrounding first lady Kim Keon Hee, who faces accusations of involvement in a stock manipulation scheme, an illegal receipt of a luxury bag and interference in the party's candidate nominations for the April general elections.

The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) reintroduced a bill last week, calling for a special counsel investigation into the allegations surrounding Kim.

The independent inspector general position was established in 2014 under then-President Park Geun-hye, but it has been left vacant since 2016.

By law, the National Assembly must recommend three candidates with at least 15 years of legal experience, from which the president is required to select one.

Pro-Yoon lawmakers countered Han, arguing that the recommendation requires consensus among party lawmakers and should not be pushed unilaterally by the leader.

Han's call comes as he has been at odds with Yoon over how to handle the allegations surrounding the first lady. Earlier this week, Yoon said he would appoint a special inspector if the ruling and opposition parties agreed to recommend candidates.

The Yoon administration has left the special inspector position vacant, conditioning the appointment on the DP's participation in appointing the North Korean Human Rights Foundation's board.

"It would be hard to gain the public's understanding (for such a stance) under the current circumstances," Han said, reiterating his call for appointing a special inspector. (Yonhap)