South Korea moves to regulate popular wiki site

For South Koreans seeking information online, all signs point to Namuwiki.

The home-grown open-source encyclopedia has emerged as the country’s go-to knowledge hub, offering a more casual and community-driven alternative to Wikipedia. Boasting over 6.5 million entries that span everything from academic discourse to pop culture, it ranked as the nation's fifth most visited domain as of September, according to web analytics firm SimilarWeb.

Operating through servers in Paraguay, Namuwiki has largely sidestepped local regulations while maintaining an air of mystery around its ownership and revenue structure. But the platform's remarkable influence has lately come under mounting scrutiny.

On Wednesday, the Korea Communications Standards Commission, the government's media watchdog, confirmed that two entries were taken down from the platform, marking the first successful regulatory action against it for privacy violations.

The move followed the commission’s vote on Oct. 16 to block access to the now-removed content after social media influencers filed complaints that it contained their personal information and intimate photos without consent.

It was not immediately clear whether contributors or moderators removed the material.

The KCSC wields significant power in controlling online access within South Korea, primarily by directing internet service providers to block problematic websites. Sites deemed inappropriate – including those featuring pornography, piracy, or illegal substances – are automatically redirected to warning screens unless accessed through a VPN.

While Namuwiki's Paraguay-based operations place it beyond direct Korean legal jurisdiction, the KCSC on Oct. 16 told local media it was prepared to block domestic access to the entire platform if it fails to comply with content removal requests -- a move that has raised questions over how far the government can go in controlling online content.

The platform has faced criticism over accuracy, bias and privacy concerns in the past, charges its officials have consistently denied.

Recent controversies have centered on allegations that child pornography and deepfake content were being widely shared on its affiliate bulletin board accessible only through non-Korean IP addresses.

In August, Namuwiki made its first concession to Korean authorities, removing multiple pornographic materials at the KCSC's request. In a statement to local media outlets, platform moderators said they actively monitor and remove problematic content that violates their community guidelines.