Youn Yuh-jung to star as billionaire in Netflix's ‘Beef’ season 2

Youn Yuh-jung to star as billionaire in Netflix's ‘Beef’ season 2By Kim Da-sol
Published : Oct. 24, 2024 - 16:03
Veteran actor Youn Yuj-jung (“Minari,” “Pachinko”) will star in season two of the Netflix series “Beef.” The new installment of this US anthology drama will feature Youn as the Korean billionaire owner of a country club.
While the show’s creator, executive producer and showrunner Lee Sung-jin continues to helm season two of “Beef,” the new season will feature a whole new cast that includes Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny.
With season two of "Beef," Youn is once again working with Netflix and A24. The 77-year-old actor’s first American show was Netflix’s “Sense8,” while her Hollywood silver screen debut was in A24’s “Minari,” which earned her Best Supporting Actress at the Academy Awards in 2021.
“Beef,” whose first season premiered last year, starred Korean American actor Steven Yeun (“Burning,” “Walking Dead”) and comedian and actor Ali Wong. The series swept global awards to become the most recognized anthology series of the 2023-2024 season, winning, among others, eight Emmy Awards, four Critics Choice Awards, three Golden Globe Awards and two Gotham Awards.
While the plot of season one was inspired by showrunner Lee’s own road rage kerfuffle, season two, consisting of eight 30-minute episodes, will revolve around a young couple witnessing an alarming fight between their boss and his wife, which leads them to the elitist world of a country club and its Korean billionaire owner.
