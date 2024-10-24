Jessi apologizes for assault case involving fan

Jessi arrives at Gangnam Police Station in southern Seoul on Oct. 16, for questioning over an assault cause involving her fan. (Yonhap)

Rapper-singer Jessi apologized Wednesday following heavy backlash after a fan was assaulted by a man who was with her at that time.

In a statement posted to her Instagram account, the Korean-American singer expressed regret and apologized. “I deeply apologize to the victim and his family for causing pain,” she said. “From the moment the incident happened until now, I have hurt many, including the victim, and left them feeling betrayed and angry due to my wrong actions, attitude and inaction.”

The incident came to light when JTBC reported on Oct. 11 that an 18-year-old fan had approached Jessi to request a photograph on Sept. 29 in southern Seoul. The fan claimed that after Jessi declined his request, he had apologized for bothering her and was about to leave, when a man accompanying her suddenly struck him in the face.

According to reports, Jessi tried to stop the attacker but quickly left the scene. She claimed she had met the man for the first time that day.

The singer was later questioned by the police as a suspect on October 16. But her initial response and perceived indifference toward the handling of the situation drew public criticism. She also terminated her contract with her agency at her own request in the wake of the scandal.

In her apology, the singer said she regretted her actions “thousands and millions of times.” “If I could go back, I would have taken a photo with the fan, actively protected him, gone to the police right away and issued a proper apology. Had I done so, the victim wouldn’t have suffered this much.”