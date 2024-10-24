Man stops attack against store clerk

A man is being considered for commendation after intervening in an assault against a convenience store clerk, local media outlets reported Thursday.

According to the local broadcaster YTN, the attack occurred at a convenience store in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The suspect, identified only as a foreign national in his 20s, attempted to buy a bottle of soju but the store clerk in his 60s repeatedly refused to sell it, citing that the suspect needed an ID to buy alcohol.

The store's surveillance footage showed that the suspect then broke another soju bottle and swung at the victim, inflicting severe injuries. When the victim attempted to flee, the suspect grabbed him and beat him with his bare hands.

A man who was passing by saw the incident and stepped in to stop the suspect. He overpowered the suspect and pinned him to the ground outside the store until police arrived.

The victim received medical treatment for several injuries sustained to his face and neck. The injuries were not life-threatening.

Officials at Seoul Suseo Police Station said they are mulling a certificate of appreciation for the man, who's intervention prevented the attack from escalating.

The suspect is currently being investigated for special bodily injury on another, defined by inflicting injury with a weapon or via collective force. Police requested an arrest warrant for the victim but the court declined, saying the suspect does not pose a risk of flight.