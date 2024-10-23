BTS member J-Hope throws out ceremonial pitch in Korean Series

Most Popular
-
1
[Behind the K-pop Scene] 'K-pop is all about money'
-
2
Seoul to mull more Ukraine support based on Pyongyang’s level of involvement: official
-
3
[Oddities] What's in a name? How Koreans faked their way to Kim, Lee and Park
-
4
Opening game of Korean Series suspended due to rain
-
5
Russian, N. Korean flags displayed together on Ukraine battlefield
-
6
Kakao’s AI service Kanana aims for ‘next KakaoTalk’
-
7
Seoul unveils plan to move 68km of railways underground
-
8
[ASEAN Plus Korea] 'Restrictive immigration may dampen Southeast Asian interest in Korea'
-
9
[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink’s Jennie, Rose set career-highs
-
10
Illit releases new EP amid accusations of plagiarizing NewJeans
BTS member J-Hope throws out ceremonial pitch in Korean SeriesBy Yonhap
Published : Oct. 23, 2024 - 19:43
J-Hope, a member of the global K-pop sensation BTS, threw out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 2 of the Korean Series in his hometown Wednesday.
Wearing a cap and a jacket bearing the Korean Series logo, J-Hope tossed the pitch prior to the second game of the South Korean baseball championship round between the home team Kia Tigers and the Samsung Lions at Gwangju-Kia Champions Field in Gwangju, 270 kilometers south of Seoul. J-Hope is from Gwangju.
J-Hope was discharged from mandatory military service last Thursday, and this was his first public appearance since then.
J-Hope enlisted in April and had served as an assistant drill instructor following his basic training. With four of the five other members still in the military, J-Hope is expected to focus on solo activities. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Seoul unveils plan to move 68 km of railways underground
-
N. Korea's support puts Putin in its debt: experts
-
Korea building law database system for foreign nationals: minister