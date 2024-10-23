N. Korea's support puts Putin in its debt: experts

Russia's President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting of the Security Council on the subject of nuclear deterrence in Moscow, Russia September 25. (Kremlin via Reuters)

North Korea's dispatch of personnel to support Russia's invasion of Ukraine -- even if their military involvement is limited or indirect -- could put Russian President Vladimir Putin in Pyongyang's debt, experts said. The development may also set the stage for reciprocal support from Moscow for Kim Jong-un's aggressive ambitions, especially if North Korean casualties occur in the Ukraine war.

Whether North Korea has dispatched troops to Russia is a hotly debated issue, as intelligence authorities from Ukraine and South Korea claim that large numbers of North Korean troops are training to support Russia's war effort in Ukraine. However, Western allies, including NATO and the United States, have yet to confirm these reports, opting for a more discreet approach.

Victor Cha, Korea chair at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, stated that if North Korean troops are actually participating in the war, "This is, at a minimum, symbolically an important physical manifestation" of the security guarantee that Moscow and Pyongyang have resurrected from the Cold War.

"And if North Korean troops actually die in conflict on behalf of Russia, that creates a lot of 'you owe me' from the North Koreans to Putin," Cha said Tuesday during a discussion hosted by the Washington-based CSIS.

During Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Pyongyang in June, Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un signed the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership treaty, which commits both nations to "provide military and other assistance using all means at its disposal without delay" if either party enters a state of war due to a military invasion by one or more countries.

Kim Du-yeon, an adjunct senior fellow with the Indo-Pacific Security Program at the Center for a New American Security, said North Korea might see an opportunity to extract concessions from Russia in return for supporting its war efforts.

"North Korea might say, 'You owe me, Russia, if some of our men are killed in action, or even if they are just technicians and engineers,'" she said.

North Korea's leverage over Russia could lead to increased support for the North's military ambitions, particularly against South Korea.

“If the price paid back by Russia is support to DPRK military belligerence and actions towards South Korea, then we've got a real problem. So I think thinking about this in the more strategic implications can help motivate and shape what we do in response,” Sydney Seiler, a senior adviser to the Korea Chair at CSIS, said.

DPRK stands for North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Cha noted that Kim Jong-un is well aware of Putin's need for munitions, missiles and troops, and could "drive a very hard bargain and ask for a top-of-the-line military technology that would really create problems."