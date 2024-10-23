'No tattoo' policies at hotels spark dispute

Controversy over tattoos is brewing again, following reports about several five-star hotels in Seoul banning customers with "excessive tattoos" from using some facilities.

One hotel in Yeouido, Seoul, reportedly has a clause allowing it to restrict gym and swimming pool access to customers with "an excessive amount of tattoos, to the extent of causing anxiety or discomfort to others." Another hotel in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, was reported to ban pool use for those with tattoos 15 centimeters or longer in length.

Members of the general public are divided over such policies with some arguing they discriminate against freedom of expression, while others say tattoos cause discomfort for others.

Tattoos are becoming increasingly common among South Koreans, with 2021 data from the Ministry of Health and Welfare showing that an estimated 13 million people had tattoos as of October of that year. The number of people with non-cosmetic tattoos is substantially lower, as the aforementioned figure includes those with eyebrow tattoos -- a cosmetic tattoo common among the elderly population here.

Tattoos remain a gray area in South Korea, where a substantial number of people still have varying levels of prejudice against those with tattoos.

In a 2023 survey by matchmaking firm Duo, 70 percent of the respondents said they had negative opinions about their romantic partners having an "excessive amount of tattoos," while 22 percent reacted negatively toward "non-excessive tattoos." When asked how they would respond to their partner getting one, 39 percent said they would voice their opposition while 28.7 percent said they would condone it but wouldn't be happy about it.