Man attempts to murder neighbor who asked him not to smoke indoors

A South Korean court said Tuesday it handed down a sentence of five years in jail to a man for the attempted murder of another man living next door, who had asked him not to smoke inside the home.

The defendant, in his 20s, was found guilty of attempted murder by the Daejeon District Court.

On June 20 of last year the convicted man had been smoking inside his home in Asan, South Chungcheong Province, when his 40-year-old neighbor -- with whom he shared a wall -- reportedly said, "Excuse me, but could you smoke outside, please?" The defendant took offense at the intervention, grabbed a knife and attempted to murder the victim.

The victim resisted the defendant's attack for about 10 minutes, after which the defendant fled the scene. The defendant left bite marks on the victim's years and shoulder that required medical treatment.

"The damage to the victim would have been more extensive had the victim not resisted. ... The victim's family is suffering from anxiety and fear after the incident, and is seeking stern punishment against the defendant. The defendant did not even undertake sincere efforts to seek forgiveness," the court said in its ruling.