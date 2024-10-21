Nine-sibling family gets new home

North Chungcheong Governor Kim Young-hwan and other officials celebrate the completion of a new home for the family of nine siblings. (North Chungcheong Provincial Office)

A family of nine siblings received a new home in Yeongdong-gun North Chungcheong Province, thanks to support and contributions from the provincial government, organizations and businesses.

North Chungcheong Province on Saturday announced the completion of a new house for the family of 11 with five sons and four daughters, and held a celebration ceremony.

The family was featured in the KBS TV series “Donghaeng” in May, where their poor living conditions went on air. At the time, the 11 family members lived in a rural house with just two rooms. The family had to share a single bathroom and six people had to sleep in a single room.

Following the broadcast, the provincial office decided to construct a new home for the family, with contributions from various organizations and businesses. The housing project, built with a 300 million won ($218,000) budget, began in May and was overseen by the Chungbuk Development Corporation, with Shinsung Architects & Engineers donating architectural designs.

“We will raise the children to become responsible adults who can repay this kindness many times over,” said the father of the nine children.

North Chungcheong Governor Kim Young-hwan said this project serves as a “positive example of overcoming the low birthrate crisis.” “Let’s work together to create a child-friendly environment,” he added.