Han Kang’s works in 28 languages available at National Library

The works of this year’s Nobel Prize winner Han Kang are now on display at the National Library of Korea, on a specially curated bookshelf.

The library's Literature Room on the second floor features 14 of Han’s major works published in Korea, including her early novel “Your Cold Hands” (2002) as well as the internationally acclaimed “The Vegetarian,” “Human Acts” and “We Do Not Part.”

In addition to the Korean editions, the collection includes 79 translated editions of Han's works in 28 languages.

“The Vegetarian,” which won the 2016 Man Booker International Prize (now the International Booker Prize), is available in 20 languages, including Greek, Vietnamese and Azerbaijani. Other notable translated works include “Human Acts” in 20 languages and “The White Book” in 15.

The Literature Room is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., except on the second and fourth Mondays of each month and public holidays.

The books are not available for checkout and can only be read in the Literature Room.