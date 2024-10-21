Nationwide rain to bring chilly weather

South Korea is expected to see a drop in temperature this week, following nationwide rain showers in the middle of the week, according to the state weather agency on Monday.

Temperatures in Seoul on Monday morning registered 11.3 degrees Celsius, along with 11.8 C in Incheon, 10.1 C in Daejeon, 12.9 C in Gwangju, 16.1 C in Ulsan and 12.7 C in Daegu, the Korea Meteorological Administration said. Daytime highs ranged between 18 and 24 C. Some parts of northern Gyeonggi Province and mountainous areas in northern Gangwon Province were chilled by frost, as temperatures dropped below 5 C.

Accompanied by strong winds, the KMA said autumnal rain would begin falling in southern parts of the country, including Jeju Island, later Monday. In particular, 20 to 30 millimeters of rain per hour is expected to hit Jeju Island and 30 to 50 millimeters per hour for South Jeolla Province and the region of the South and North Gyeongsang provinces, according to the KMA.

Spreading across the country, the pouring rain is expected to cool down the weather on Tuesday until the early hours of Wednesday, bringing in a strong cold front. The rain will likely subside Wednesday morning in Gangwon Province, North Chungcheong Province, the Gyeongsang provinces and the eastern part of North Jeolla Province.

After the rain, a sudden drop in temperature, along with an influx of cold air from the north, is expected to grip the nation later in the week, where the daytime temperature in the country's central region will likely be 15 C on Wednesday, down 5 C from Monday.