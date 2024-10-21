Hanjin Logistics eyes bigger footing in Eurasisa

Hanjin Logistics CEO Noh Sam-sug (third from left) and President and Chief Marketing Officer Emily Cho (center) pose for a photo with other officials in front of an Eurasia Logistics Service truck in Uzbekistan. (Hanjin Group)

Hanjin Logistics, an affiliate of South Korean airline-to-logistics conglomerate Hanjin Group, said Monday that it is strengthening its logistics business in Eurasia, with a particular focus on Uzbekistan.

According to the company, Hanjin Logistics CEO Noh Sam-sug and President and Chief Marketing Officer Emily Cho visited Uzbekistan from Oct. 13 to Tuesday as part of their overseas management initiative. This time, the visit aimed to assess logistics conditions and strengthen relationships with clients in the country.

During their trip, Noh and Cho visited Hanjin’s local operation, Eurasia Logistics Service, where they encouraged staff and checked on local logistics situations.

The Eurasian subsidiary plays a crucial role in connecting Central Asia, Europe and the Middle East. Through international trucking and forwarding services using air and rail not only in Uzbekistan but also in neighboring countries such as Turkey, Kazakhstan, and other European nations, the subsidiary has experienced steady growth in sales and cargo volume since its establishment in 2010.

During the visit, Noh and Cho met with local logistics clients to share insights into Central Asia's logistics business trends. Discussions focused on exploring opportunities to expand the company’s logistics operations in Eurasia, according to the company. Additionally, further collaboration in forwarding and trucking for import cargo utilizing Hanjin's global network was part of the agenda.

Noh and Cho also visited Inha University in Tashkent to discuss collaboration aimed at fostering local talent, which the company also intends to use to enhance Hanjin's global talent pool.

“The visit to Uzbekistan aimed to further strengthen our position in the Eurasian logistics market and enhance our global competitiveness,” a Hanjin official said. “We will continue to expand our global network as a leading smart logistics company representing Asia.”