[Photo news] Thinnest Galaxy foldable phone

[Photo news] Thinnest Galaxy foldable phoneBy Korea Herald
Published : Oct. 21, 2024 - 14:06
SK Telecom said Monday it will launch Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, the tech giant's new thinnest foldable smartphone, on Friday. The new phone is 4.9 millimeters thick and the main display can be expanded to 8 inches, providing a more immersive viewing experience. The Korean price is at 2.78 million won ($2,039), with global sales starting as early as later this month. (SK Telecom)
Korea Herald
Articles by Korea Herald
