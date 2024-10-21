[Photo news] Double podium

Most Popular
-
1
[AtoZ into Korean mind] Sexless marriages: Why more prevalent in S. Korea?
-
2
Evidence points to NK's looming troop deployment in Ukraine war
-
3
Religious school activities violate freedom: Seoul Education Office
-
4
[Exclusive] Iranian bank may consider closing Korea branch: source
-
5
[KH Explains] Indonesia's halal certification: Double-edged sword for Korean food industry?
-
6
Ban Ki-moon launches carbon transaction facility
-
7
Elderly woman and her son found dead in Namyangju apartment
-
8
[Behind the K-pop scene] Norwegian K-pop songwriter Eline Noelia Myreng
-
9
[Exclusive] UN Command finds cross-border broadcasts trigger trash balloons: JCS memo
-
10
TSMC likely to reclaim lead in sales over Samsung
[Photo news] Double podiumBy Korea Herald
Published : Oct. 21, 2024 - 13:10
Hyundai Motor said Monday that its racing teams picked up two wins at the 2024 World Rally Championship's 12th round of the Central European Rally and the 2024 TCR World Tour's sixth race in China over the past weekend. According to the automaker, Ott Tanak on Hyundai Motor's world rally team took the highest spot on the podium after he came out victorious with the brand's motorsports car i20 N Rally1 Hybrid. For the TRC race, Mikel Azcona on the BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse won with the new Hyundai Elantra N TCR. (Hyundai Motor Group)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
More from Headlines
-
UNC finds cross-border broadcasts trigger trash balloons: JCS memo
-
Hanjin scion readies for big leap
-
Ban Ki-moon launches carbon transaction facility