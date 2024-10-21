Home

Twice to drop new EP ‘Strategy’ in December

By Hong Yoo

Published : Oct. 21, 2024 - 12:11

Twice (JYP Entertainment) Twice (JYP Entertainment)

K-pop sensation Twice will release its new EP “Strategy” on Dec. 6.

JYP Entertainment announced the news via the group’s official social media channels, sharing an image of a "coming soon" poster.

The upcoming release is Twice’s 14th EP and comes approximately 10 months after the previous mini album, "With YOU-th," launched in February.

The EP "With YOU-th" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, Billboard’s main album chart, on March 9, marking the group's first-ever achievement at the top of the prestigious list.

This year, Twice embarked on its fifth world tour, “Ready To Be,” performing at major stadiums in Mexico City, Sao Paulo, Las Vegas and Osaka.

In July, Twice made history by becoming the first international female artist to hold a concert at the Nissan Stadium in Yokohama, Japan.

Twice celebrated its ninth debut anniversary with a solo fan meeting, “Home 9round,” held at the Olympic Hall in Olympic Park, Seoul, on Sunday.

