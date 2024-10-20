Seoul Cyber University, CSU San Bernardino form dual degree program

Most Popular
Seoul Cyber University, CSU San Bernardino form dual degree programBy Choi Jeong-yoon
Published : Oct. 20, 2024 - 15:44
Seoul Cyber University has signed a dual degree agreement with California State University, San Bernardino, the US school's first such deal with an online educational institution.
The primary focus of the agreement is the creation of a dual degree program between Seoul Cyber University and CSUSB. Under this program, students will spend two years studying at Seoul Cyber University's School of Business and two years at CSUSB, earning degrees from both institutions.
Notably, this is the first time a cyber university has collaborated with CSUSB to offer such a program. Furthermore, with CSUSB's courses available online, working professionals and adult learners will also be able to simultaneously pursue both domestic and international degrees, making it Korea’s first online dual degree program.
Seoul Cyber University previously established a strong relationship with CSUSB. In 2017, it became first cyber university in Korea to select students for an exchange program with a US institution. The program aimed to foster global leadership and provide students with opportunities to experience advanced higher education abroad.
CSUSB, a research-oriented comprehensive university located in San Bernardino, California, is one of 23 campuses in the California State University system. CSUSB offers over 70 undergraduate and graduate programs across six colleges, serving around 20,000 students. It ranked among the top 100 public universities in the US in the 2023 US News and World Report rankings.
"We hope this agreement will generate synergy for both institutions and that Seoul Cyber University will continue to actively support partnerships and cooperation moving forward," Seoul Cyber University President Lee Eun-joo said.
