Yoon, ruling party head to hold meeting next week amid first lady controversies

President Yoon Suk Yeol and the ruling party chief plan to meet next week to discuss pressing issues, the presidential office said Friday, with controversies involving first lady Kim Keon Hee likely to top the agenda.

Yoon and Han Dong-hoon, head of the People Power Party, will meet at the presidential office Monday, the office said, at a time when Yoon and the ruling party seek to recover from waning approval ratings as Yoon is halfway through his five-year term.

The president and Han plan to discuss various topics without restrictions on the agenda during the meeting, which is expected to be also attended by Yoon's chief of staff, Chung Jin-suk, according to sources familiar with the issue.

"We will have in-depth discussions on the need for change and reform as well as issues concerning people's livelihoods," Han told reporters.

Yoon's decision to meet with Han comes amid a growing sense of crisis within the ruling party as the main opposition Democratic Party has been stepping up a political offensive against Yoon, with some even talking about his impeachment, citing allegations surrounding the first lady.

Han has reiterated his call for a presidential office reshuffle to remove those considered close to the first lady and exercising undue influence on state affairs.

Kim has been accused of involvement in a stock manipulation scheme, illegally accepting a luxury bag and interfering with the PPP's candidate nominations ahead of last April's general elections, among other things.

On Thursday, the prosecution decided not to indict Kim over her alleged involvement in a stock manipulation scheme between 2009-12, after the investigation began 4 1/2 years ago.

The DP strongly protested the decision and introduced a bill calling for a special counsel probe into allegations involving Kim. It marks the third time the party has submitted such a proposal, following two previous attempts that were nullified after Yoon's vetoes. (Yonhap)