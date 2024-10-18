Hakgojae Gallery aims to embrace diverse art with show of actor Ha Jung-woo's works

Installation view of "Never Tell Anybody Outside the Family" at Hakgojae Gallery in Seoul (Hakgojae Gallery) Installation view of "Never Tell Anybody Outside the Family" at Hakgojae Gallery in Seoul (Hakgojae Gallery)

Actor Ha Jung-woo has been painting since when he was in his early 20s. His works were shown at art fairs from time to time, but they did not receive much attention. His works were largely overlooked because of the overall hostility harbored by the art industry toward celebrities picking up the brush. It came as a surprise to many when Hakgojae Gallery, considered conservative in its approach, opened a solo exhibition of Ha’s works on Wednesday. Woo Chung-woo, director of Hakgojae Gallery and son of the gallery's founder Woo Chan-kyu, said he kept an eye on the artist from his early days as an artist and decided to show his works at the gallery to “break the mold of the Korean art scene.”

