    Ex-Seoul police chief acquitted of negligence in Itaewon crowd crush

    Han Kang says she wants to 'meet readers through writing' in her 1st public speech since winning Nobel Prize

    Men in 50s, 60s account for 54% of 'lonely deaths': report

    First lady cleared of stock manipulation allegations

    NK's gradual unveiling of constitutionalizing ‘2 hostile Koreas’ exposes dilemma: experts

    [Wang Son-taek] Is the risk of another Korean War higher than ever?

    [Graphic News] S. Korea rises to 26th in World Talent Ranking

    Minors purchased nearly 3,000 homes in South Korea over last five years

    [Herald Interview] 'Hanok hotels offer more than a one-night stay'

    Samsung to launch slimmer foldable phone next week

지나쌤

[Photo News] Kia's design exhibition

By Korea Herald

Published : Oct. 18, 2024 - 17:25

    • Link copied

Hyundai Motor Group said on Friday that it will hold an exhibition to showcase Kia's design philosophy, "Opposites United," in Seoul starting Saturday. The automaker previously held a similar exhibition under the same theme at the Milan Design Week in northern Italy in April this year, drawing about 15,000 visitors for its seven-day run. Kia plans to offer various performances by collaborating with numerous artists at the exhibition, which will be held at Space S1 in Seongsu-dong in eastern Seoul through Nov. 2. The automaker said there will be no admission fee for the event. (Hyundai Motor Group)

