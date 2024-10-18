[Photo News] Kia's design exhibition

Most Popular
[Photo News] Kia's design exhibitionBy Korea Herald
Published : Oct. 18, 2024 - 17:25
Hyundai Motor Group said on Friday that it will hold an exhibition to showcase Kia's design philosophy, "Opposites United," in Seoul starting Saturday. The automaker previously held a similar exhibition under the same theme at the Milan Design Week in northern Italy in April this year, drawing about 15,000 visitors for its seven-day run. Kia plans to offer various performances by collaborating with numerous artists at the exhibition, which will be held at Space S1 in Seongsu-dong in eastern Seoul through Nov. 2. The automaker said there will be no admission fee for the event. (Hyundai Motor Group)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
