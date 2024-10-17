[Well-curated] Pokemon, 'Wes Anderson' photos and farm flowers

Pokemon Card Shop at HDC IPark Mall For those particularly passionate for Pokemon -- perhaps the digital Pokedex is already full several times over and you've already consumed 25 years of the anime -- the next format to collect them all in is cardboard. And nowhere is better than the eighth floor of HDC IPark Mall in Yongsan, central Seoul.

A couple looks at Pokemon cards at Pokemon Card Shop in HDC IPark Mall in Yongsan, central Seoul. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald) A couple looks at Pokemon cards at Pokemon Card Shop in HDC IPark Mall in Yongsan, central Seoul. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

Pokemon Card Shop, which opened in August 2023, is where Pokemon Korea -- the Korean branch of Nintendo-owned The Pokemon Co. -- beckons Pokemon fans with the latest cards and other Pokemon merch. Some of the most iconic character cards are displayed close to the shop’s window to rekindle Pokemon nostalgia in passersby. In addition to a large Charizard statue, the shop offers bag charms, key chains, smartphone grips, pens, towels and other colorful, eye-pleasing goods. But, it is the Pokemon cards that bring in people in droves.

According to a Pokemon Card Shop official, the shop stocks the latest Pokemon card sets, including Stellar Miracle, Triplet Beat and other Scarlet & Violet Expansion Packs. Boxes of Pokemon card packs are priced from 30,000 won to 50,000 won. Accessories are also available for Pokemon Trading Card Game players like the carrying cases, damage counters, sleeves and more. On weekends, visitors can see players enjoying the card game at a separate area of the shop, or even bring their own decks and join in themselves. For those more broadly interested in Japanese and Korean animation characters, also check out shops located on the sixth floor of the shopping complex. The Pokemon Card Shop opens every day from 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Accidently Wes Anderson in Seoul returns

"Chinatown" by Erol Ahmed (AWA, Groundseesaw) "Chinatown" by Erol Ahmed (AWA, Groundseesaw)

For those with travel on their mind this fall, but who are unlikely to have the chance to jump on a flight, the newly opened “Adventure Never Ends: Accidentally Wes Anderson II” exhibition in Seoul offers vicarious satisfaction. Accidentally Wes Anderson is a travel photography community inspired by the unique aesthetic of American director Wes Anderson, best known for his stylistic films like "The Grand Budapest Hotel" and "Moonrise Kingdom."

The community was started by Wally and Amanda Koval in 2017, who launched their Instagram account to post photos reminiscent of scenes in Wes Anderson films. Accidentally Wes Anderson showcases more than 300 landscape photos taken by photographers across the world in the style of the American director. The Accidentally Wes Anderson website also includes travel itineraries and an online shop. Following the success of the first large-scale exhibition in Seoul three years ago that attracted 250,000 visitors, the "Accidentally Wes Anderson II" exhibition opened at Groundseesaw Central in Seoul with the theme of “journey of adventure.” The cultural complex is located near Seoul Station exit No. 4.

Yellow cosmos field at Anseong Farmland (Anseong Farmland) Yellow cosmos field at Anseong Farmland (Anseong Farmland)