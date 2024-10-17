BTS' J-Hope completes military service, returns to fans

J-Hope of BTS salutes fans and media after being discharged from military service at the 36th Recruit Training Battalion in Wonju, Gangwon Province, Thursday. (Yonhap)

J-Hope of K-pop sensation BTS returned Thursday as the second member of the group to complete his military service.

J-Hope enlisted in April last year and served as an assistant instructor at the 36th Recruit Training Battalion in Wonju, Gangwon Province. Around 10 a.m., he left his battalion, where fellow member Jin greeted him with a large bouquet. The two shared a warm hug to celebrate J-Hope’s discharge.

J-Hope smiled and expressed his gratitude to fans. "I completed my service in good health. I'm truly grateful. I was able to finish my time in the military safely thanks to all the fans."

While J-Hope shared his thoughts on his military experience, Jin knelt to hold the microphones for him.

J-Hope added, "For 18 months, all soldiers are working hard and sacrificing themselves to protect the country, and they are truly doing a lot for the nation. If the public shows them much interest and love, it would make their service even more meaningful."