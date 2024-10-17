LG Uplus chief stresses quality in AI innovations

Most Popular
LG Uplus chief stresses quality in AI innovationsBy Jie Ye-eun
Published : Oct. 17, 2024 - 15:29
LG Uplus CEO Hwang Hyeon-sik on Wednesday stressed service quality as the top priority in the telecom carrier’s ongoing efforts for artificial intelligence-based corporate transformation or AX.
“The most fundamental aspect of growing into an AX company should be service quality,” the CEO said during a town hall meeting with employees on Wednesday. “No matter how innovative AI technology may be, it cannot create true customer satisfaction if not backed by quality.”
“As AI technology advances and customer expectations rise, the importance of fundamental quality will only grow. ... Let's focus on the basics to introduce AX services that customers can acknowledge and feel the changes,” he added.
LG Uplus has been accelerating AI innovations under the new slogan “A growth-leading AX company” since early this year. The CEO’s message is interpreted as a reminder not to lose sight of the key customer value amid the intensified AI competition across industries.
Since his inauguration in 2021, Hwang has consistently emphasized service quality as the starting point for creating customer value.
At the end of last year, the company established the customer experience innovation center. Hwang also holds quality innovation sessions every month to manage customer-related quality indicators.
At Wednesday’s meeting, LG Uplus also shared the development process of the call-recording service, ixi-O, which is set to launch by the end of this year. Recently, the company introduced some of its features to customers by opening experience venues.
Hwang urged a thorough analysis of customer feedback and upgrades to the quality of the final service.
